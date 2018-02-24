Jammu-bound GoAir flight returns to Leh after engine error, passengers safe

Srinagar: A GoAir Delhi-Leh-Jammu flight with 112 passengers on board had to return to Leh on Saturday, minutes after it took off, as the pilot detected an engine error.

“G8 205 (Leh-Jammu) with 112 passengers had a technical glitch right after becoming airborne. The flight crew chose to return to Leh. The aircraft is on ground and being inspected. All passengers have been cared for and served refreshments,” a GoAir spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are ensuring the next available flight options as well as hotel accommodation for passengers. At GoAir, the safety and security of passengers and crew is always accorded high priority and never compromised under any circumstance,” the spokesperson added.

Airport sources said all passengers were safe.

“The GoAir flight detected error in engine after take-off from Leh Airport at 9.20 a.m. The aircraft landed back safely at around 9.30 a.m.,” informed sources said.