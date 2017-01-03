Jaitley to hold pre-budget consultations on January 4

New Delhi : Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will hold pre-budget consultation with states on January 4, after the meeting of the GST Council gets over.

The all powerful GST Council, chaired by Jaitley, will begin its two-day meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on the vexed issue of jurisdiction over assessees. Sources said after the Council meeting concludes on Wednesday, Jaitley will hold pre-budget consultations with the state ministers and hear their expectations from the Union Budget, which is likely to be presented in Parliament on February 1, reports PTI. In the run up to budget, Jaitley has already held customary consultations with agriculturists, industry chambers, economists, and banks and financial institutions.