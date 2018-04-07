ITR forms for 2018-19 notified by CBDT

New Delhi : The new Income Tax Return (ITRs) forms for the assessment year 2018-19 were notified by the the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The CBDT said some fields have been “rationalised” in the latest forms and that there is no change in the manner of filing of the ITRs as compared to last year. All the seven ITRs are to be filed electronically except for some category of taxpayers, the CBDT said. The most basic — ITR-1 or Sahaj — is to be filled by the salaried class of taxpayers, which was used by 3 crore taxpayers during the last financial year. The form this time seeks an assessee’s details in separate fields such as allowances not exempt, profit in lieu of salary and value of prerequisites among others.