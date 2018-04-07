IPL 2018: Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL launch special offers during the tournament for users; full details inside

India’s cash-rich tournament, the Indian Premier League is all set to kick-start from today (April 7). And to woo people, many telecom operator such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL have launched new special officers for IPL fans. Jio recently launched a new prepaid recharge plan for Rs 251 which gives 102GB of high-speed data with live-streaming of cricket matches during IPL for a validity of 51 days.

Airtel’s LIVE streaming app Airtel TV is also offering free access to live and highlights of the matches of IPL via Hotstar. Besides, offering a slew of offers for subscribers. Check out the following offers in details:

Jio IPL live streaming offer

Jio’s prepaid recharge plan of Rs 251, also known as the ‘Cricket Season Pack’ offers 102GB data for 51 days with live-streaming of IPL matches. Subscribers can also access LIVE matches throughout the 51 days, starting from today. Jio’s prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 251 was announced along with a mobile game – ‘Jio Cricket Play Along’ and a TV show – ‘Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE’.

Airtel new plan Rs. 649 postpaid plan

Airtel’s Rs. 649 postpaid plan offers 50GBs of 3G/4G data rollover facility, which means that the unused data of a particular month will get carried forward to the next one. Airtel’s Rs. 649 postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming for calls. It also gives a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime – a video/music streaming service by Amazon. Further, additional benefits of this plan include the subscription of Wynk Music, live TV and movies, handset damage protection, and free add-on connection with unlimited calls.

BSNL 153 GB data for Rs 258

State-run BSNL has announced a 153 GB mobile data for Rs 258 for 51 days validity. The pack gives unlimited data STV-248 for prepaid mobile customers which give unlimited data (3 GB per day) for 51 days during IPL.

Airtel’s 1000GB free data offer extended

Airtel has recently extended its ‘1000GB free data offer’ for broadband users until Oct 31. In this, Airtel users will get 1,000 GB of free high-speed data on broadband plans at Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,299. This bonus data is available at the same net speed as that of the base plan. Airtel’s 1000GB free data works exactly like a ‘data rollover’ and data can be carried forward each month till Oct 31, or till the data is finished.