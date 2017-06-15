IOC, BPCL, HPCL sign pact to set up $30 bn refinery

New Delhi : State-owned oil firms IOC, BPCL and HPCL on Wednesday signed an agreement to jointly set up India’s biggest refinery at Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra at a cost of USD 30 billion or Rs 2 lakh crore.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will be the lead partner with 50 per cent stake while Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) will take 25 per cent stake each. The three oil refining and marketing companies signed the joint venture agreement here this evening. The pact was signed by IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh, HPCL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Kumar Surana and BPCL Chairman and Managing Director D Rajkumar.

Officials said the 60 million tonnes capacity refinery at Babulwadi, Taluka Rajapur in Ratnagiri district is being set up keeping in mind the future fuel demand and the export potential of the country.

The refinery and the accompanying mega petrochemical complex will be set up in two phases. Phase-1 will be 40 million tonnes together with an aromatic complex, naphtha cracker and polymer complex.

Phase-1 will cost Rs 1.2-1.5 lakh crore and will come up in five-six years from the date of land acquisition, they said. The entire refinery will include three crude units of 20 million tonnes each first of these will be part of phase-1. The second phase will cost Rs 50,000-60,000 crore, they said.

IOC has been looking at West coast for a refinery as catering to customers in West and South was difficult with its refineries mostly in the North. HPCL and BPCL have also been looking at a bigger refinery because of constraints they face at their Mumbai units. The refinery will produce petrol, diesel, LPG, ATF and feedstock for making petrochemicals that are basic building blocks in plastic, chemical and textile industries.