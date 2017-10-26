Free Press Journal
Investor wealth soars by Rs 2 L cr, stock zoom

Investor wealth soars by Rs 2 L cr, stock zoom

— By Agencies | Oct 26, 2017 12:01 am
New Delhi : Stock market investors became richer by Rs 1.96 lakh crore on Wednesday following a smart show in the stock market, where the benchmark Sensex breached the 33,000-mark for the first time.

Strong gains in the broader market also helped the total market valuation of BSE-listed companies hit a record high of Rs 141 lakh crore. Riding high on strong sentiment in the broader market, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 1,96,629.16 crore to Rs 1,41,79,644 crore.

 The 30-share index surged 435.16 points, or 1.33 per cent — its biggest single session gain since May 25 when it had surged 448.39 points — to close at a new peak of 33,042.50.


“The Great Recap, as it could possibly be remembered, surprised the Street positively. The finer details and whether the recap’s impact is neutral on the fiscal side are things which need to be evaluated. Having said that, the freeing up of credit in the PSU banking system is a positive,” said Kunj Bansal, ED and CIO, Equity, Centrum Wealth Management Ltd.

