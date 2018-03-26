Investing in MFs likely to get cheaper

New Delhi : Sebi is considering to reduce the additional expenses charged by mutual funds (MFs) by 15 basis points, a move aimed at increasing penetration of such products among investors.

The proposal, based on an internal study by Sebi on MFs, will be discussed at the regulator’s board meeting this week, senior officials said.

As per the proposal, the additional expense of 20 basis points may be reduced to 5 basis points across all MF schemes and this need to be reviewed every two years, they added.

A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

In 2012, the Sebi had permitted MFs to charge 20 basis points of assets under management of the scheme in lieu of exit loads, or the sum mobilised from investors when they offload holdings.