Interpol issues RCN against Nirav aide

New Delhi : Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Mihir R Bhansali, an executive of absconding billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, in connection with the alleged $2 billion PNB money-laundering case, officials said Thursday.

The notice, which acts as an international arrest warrant, mentions that Bhansali (40) is required on charges of “money laundering”. The RCN against Mihir Rashmi Bhansali, CEO of Nirav Modi’s jewellery firm Firestar International, was requested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they said.