Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Business / Internet telephony norms soon: TRAI

Internet telephony norms soon: TRAI

— By Agencies | Oct 25, 2017 12:14 am
FOLLOW US:

These recommendations of TRAI are meant for service providers holding valid telecom licences and exclude calls made from mobile apps like Whatsapp, Viber among others.

New Delhi : Telecom regulator Trai Tuesday suggested a framework for app-based calling on mobile operators’ networks and having a provision for making calls on by using Wi-Fi networks. These recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to the Department of Telecom are meant for service providers holding valid telecom licences and exclude calls made from mobile apps like Whatsapp, Viber and Google Duo, a Trai official told PTI.

The recommendations address the issues raised by private telecom operators over state-owned BSNL’s mobile calling app which aimed at facilitating international calls at local rates.


State-run BSNL had launched an app early this year for its subscribers to connect with BSNL network though the app using Wi-Fi or internet service when abroad and make calls to any network in India.

However, the service was put on hold after private telecom operators alleged that BSNL was attempt- ing to bypass call connection charges with the help of the app. The Trai recommendations said such internet telephony apps will have to be linked with mobile number series. The calls will be charged by operators.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…