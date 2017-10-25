Internet telephony norms soon: TRAI

These recommendations of TRAI are meant for service providers holding valid telecom licences and exclude calls made from mobile apps like Whatsapp, Viber among others.

New Delhi : Telecom regulator Trai Tuesday suggested a framework for app-based calling on mobile operators’ networks and having a provision for making calls on by using Wi-Fi networks. These recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to the Department of Telecom are meant for service providers holding valid telecom licences and exclude calls made from mobile apps like Whatsapp, Viber and Google Duo, a Trai official told PTI.

The recommendations address the issues raised by private telecom operators over state-owned BSNL’s mobile calling app which aimed at facilitating international calls at local rates.

State-run BSNL had launched an app early this year for its subscribers to connect with BSNL network though the app using Wi-Fi or internet service when abroad and make calls to any network in India.

However, the service was put on hold after private telecom operators alleged that BSNL was attempt- ing to bypass call connection charges with the help of the app. The Trai recommendations said such internet telephony apps will have to be linked with mobile number series. The calls will be charged by operators.