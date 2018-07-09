International forum on non-ferrous mineral, metals held
The 22nd International Conference on Non-Ferrous Mineral & Metals 2018 concluded recently wherein technical papers on national and international non-ferrous sector were presented. During the seminar, the current status, challenges, development as well as expansion programme of non-ferrous industry were deliberated upon. As Jharkhand is enriched in non-ferrous minerals, the possibility of exploitation was stressed upon for the growth of Jharkhand. The conference was devoted to emerging themes in non-ferrous metals, in-house developments; emerging technologies, R&D opportunities as well as research level were presented. As India lags far behind in metal consumption in comparison to international levels, the various measures to improve its use by our country was felt.
The topics related to non-ferrous mining, aluminum, copper, magnesium, titanium, etc. including downstream processing were also presented. The conference was inaugurated by Anil Gopishankar Mukim, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Mines at Hotel BNR Chanakya. Atul Bhatt, CMD, MECON and Chairman Advisory committee welcomed everyone. Aboobacker Siddique,Secretary (Geology & Mines ) Jharkhand government; T K Chand, CMD, NALCO; Santosh Sharma, CMD, Hindustan Copper Limited and the delegates. The conference was also addressed by P K Sarangi, Director (Technical), MECON; Bibhu Mishra (Hindalco); Biswajit Basu (Aditya Birla Science & Technology); and Anupam Agnihotri (JNAARDC).
