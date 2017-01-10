Integrated sustainable solutions required to solve water crisis: Experts

Industrialists, scientists, spiritual leaders and noted experts in the field of water conservancy have stressed the need to bring about integrated sustainable solutions to solve water crisis besides creating awareness among the people about holistic solution to greener environment.

Speakers at a one-day conference, organised by Govardhan Eco Village of ISKCON and Artha Forum, also focused on building up community initiatives to conserve water bodies and achieve working solutions for a sustainable and synergistic future for all. Addressing participants, Madhur Bajaj, Vice Chairman, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said his group NGO Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sansthan, has decided to support the Maharashtra Government’s initiative to make the state tanker-free in the next five years. Even if this takes ten years, it would be a meaningful effort, he said. ISKCON Spiritual leader and Founder Govardhan Eco Village, Maharaj Radhanath Swami, advocated holistic use of water for human survival, saying every drop of water is precious and should not be wasted.Water, he said, was one of the basic necessities of life and the people are dependent on it spiritually, emotionally and physically. “We must use water with respect, gratitude and compassion as it was a God’s gift to the people,” the spiritual leader said.

ISKCON’s Goverdhan Eco-village, has undertaken a water resources programme which focuses on planning, developing, distributing and managing the optimum use of water resources for agriculture and potable water for households, Maharaj Radhanath Swami added.