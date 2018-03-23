Insolvency law panel may finalise report this month

New Delhi : A high-level panel looking into various aspects of the insolvency law is expected to finalise its report this month wherein recommendations for “targeted amendments” will be made to the government, a senior official said.

A rising number of cases involving stressed assets are being taken up for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which came into force in December 2016. The 14-member panel has the mandate to identify and suggest ways to address issues faced in the implementation of this law.

The Insolvency Law Committee has circulated the draft of its report to the members and the final report is likely to be finalised this month, the official said.