Infy trims outlook despite robust Q2

Bengaluru : Beating analysts’ estimates and despite posting robust quarterly and yearly growth in the second quarter (Q2), global software major Infosys Ltd on Tuesday projected lower annual revenue guidance for fiscal 2017-18 in dollar and rupee terms. Consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 is expected to grow 6.5-7.5 per cent in dollar terms and 3-4 per cent in rupee terms as on September 30 exchange rate of $1 equals Rs 65.29, the company said in a statement here.

The company posted consolidated revenue of $10.2 billion or Rs 68,484 crore for fiscal 2016-17. The revised outlook for FY 2018 is less than 7.1-9.1 per cent growth in dollar and 3-5 per cent in rupee projected on July 14 and 6.1-8.1 per cent in dollar and 2.5-4.5 per cent in rupee estimated in April. US dollar was Rs 64.58 on June 30 and Rs 64.85 on March 31, 2017.

In constant currency, revenue is projected to grow 5.5-6.5 per cent. “Operating margin guidance for the fiscal is unchanged at 23-25 per cent,” the statement said.

Earlier, the company reported Rs 3,726 crore net profit for the quarter under review (Q2), registering 3.4 per cent yearly and 7 per cent quarterly growth in rupees. In dollars, net income at $578 million is up 7.3 per cent yearly and 7 per cent quarterly. Consolidated revenue at Rs 17,567 crore is up 1.5 per cent yearly and 2.9 per cent quarterly.

Under the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS), gross income at $2,728 million is up 5.4 per cent yearly and 2.9 per cent quarterly. Operating profit at $659 million grew 2.4 per cent yearly and 3.4 per cent quarterly.

Operating margin was 24.2 per cent compared to 24.1 per cent quarter ago, while net margin improved to 21.2 per cent in Q2 from 20.4 per cent in Q1. The blue-chip company declared in interim dividend of Rs 13 per share of Rs 5 face value as against Rs 11 per share a year ago. Though the quarterly results were declared after the stock markets closed trading for the day, the company’s blue-chip scrip of Rs 5 face value ended at Rs 926.75 per share, which is Rs 12.90 lower than on Monday’s closing rate.

