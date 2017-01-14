Infosys will hire more local talent in long term: Infosys’ Vishal Sikka

Bengaluru: IT major Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka on Friday said the company is looking at increased local hiring in the long term and will aim for a blend of global talent. For the first time in many quarters, Infosys hired less techies and added lesser during the third quarter of fiscal 2016-17, due to disruptive automation.

Sikka told TV channel in an interview, “In the long term and deeper shift, we are working towards much more local hiring, much more local talent.”

“I believe, anywhere, regardless of policy, a rich mix between local talent and global best is a good idea. So we’re focussed on that,” Sikka said, reports IANS.

‘In terms of policy changes, we expect that as the changes are put into place; we will address them as we understand them better.” Sikka said both the US and Europe have significant opportunities for the company’s long term target of shifting towards a digital world.

“The deeper change that is happening in the world around us is the technological change, the disruption because of software and because of AI (artificial intelligence).” Sikka added, “And I think that over the long run, it is a huge opportunity for us and that’s what we should be focussed on.”

“Automation has slowed down the number of people we have in the third quarter. “

He further mentioned that the company was making huge progress on both automation and innovation front. “In this last quarter, we saved 2,650 full time equivalent jobs. Despite downward pressure in pricing, our revenue per employee has gone up,” Sikka said. “So we had 1.1 per cent decline in pricing in Q-o-Q and 1.7 per cent decline over the year. This is because of automation,” he added.

"Our hiring for the first nine months (April-December) of this fiscal (2016-17) was 5,407 as against 17,857 in the like period of the previous fiscal (2015-16)," admitted Sikka.

“Automation does not eliminate jobs but weans away people from equivalent work or same jobs,” asserted Sikka. Though the outsourcing firm hired 9,120 people during the quarter under review (Q3), net addition was a mere 66, as 9,186 techies left the company. As a result, the total number of employees of the company and its subsidiaries declined sequentially to 199,763 in the third quarter from 199,829 a quarter ago. Hiring for the quarter (Q3) was also less than 12,717 people in the second quarter (July-September) and 14,027 in the same period year ago.