Infosys to grow 7-9% in dollars in fiscal 2018-19

Bengaluru: Global software major Infosys Ltd on Friday said its consolidated revenue for fiscal 2018-19 would grow seven to nine per cent annually in dollars and 8.2-10.2 per cent annually in rupees.

“Revenues are expected to grow 7-9 per cent in dollar terms and 8.2-10.2 per cent in rupee terms, based on the exchange rate as of March 31, 2018 when $1 was Rs 65.18,” said the city-based IT firm in a regulatory filing on BSE.

The outsourcing major’s consolidated revenue for fiscal 2017-18 was Rs 70,522 crore in rupee terms and $10,939 million in dollar terms, registering three per cent and 7.2 per cent annual growth respectively over 2016-17.