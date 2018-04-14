Infosys net rises 2.4%; to sell Skava, Panaya

FY19 constant currency sales growth at 6-8% To pay special

Mumbai : Bengaluru-based IT bellwether Infosys on Friday said that its net profit for the fourth quarter rose 2.4 per cent to Rs 3,690 crore compared with the same period last year.

Sequentially, the net profit declined 28.1 per cent, according to a company filing with the BSE. The Q3 net profit included a positive impact of Rs 1,432 crore on account of a conclusion of an advanced pricing agreement with the U.S. IRS.

The Bengaluru-based company, which faced a spat between its founders and the board during the just-ended financial year, reported that its full-year net profit rose 11.7 per cent to Rs 16,029 crore.

The company has forecast its revenue to grow at 6-8 per cent in constant currency and 7-9 per cent in dollar terms for the financial year 2018-19.

Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director of the company, took charge from interim CEO UB Pravin Rao on January 2. He is the second non-promoter CEO of the company after Vishal Sikka, who resigned on August 18 after founders accused the board of poor corporate governance.

The IT bellwether has put its subsidiaries Skava and Kallidus, together known as Skava, and Panaya on the block and expects to complete their sale by March 2019.

Acquisitions of both the companies were done under former CEO Vishal Sikka.

The company was also under fire from its founders last year over the Panaya deal, when the latter had questioned corporate governance practices related to the deal. Parekh said the decision for sale of these subsidiaries was made based on the new strategic plan.

“We review functioning of all our subsidiaries every year. It is just that Panaya and Skava don’t fit in our new strategic roadmap,” Chief Financial Officer Ranganath D. Mavinakere said.

Further, Infosys also has put its major focus on digital services under its new strategy. The new Parekh, laid out a new strategic plan for the IT major, that the company would follow in the upcoming year.

A major focus has been put on digital services, with Agile Digital as the first point of their four-point strategy.

The company has segmented its focus on agile digital into five elements, namely ‘experience’ which relates to acquisitions, ‘insights’ related to data and artificial intelligence; ‘innovate’ relates to transformation to cloud, and finally ‘assure’ which stands broadly for cyber-security, Parekh said. The company’s approach is to invest in certain spaces within these five areas, he said.

The IT firm said it would stick to its policy of returning up to 70 per cent of its free cash, adding that it had identified up to Rs 13,000 crore which would be paid to shareholders including a special dividend payout worth Rs 2,600 crore.

Infosys rewarded its investors with a record 870 per cent aggregate dividend or Rs 43.50 per share of Rs 5 face value for fiscal 2017-18.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the IT firm said its board had agreed to pay out a total dividend of Rs 33.50 per share (670 per cent), including Rs 20.50 (410 per cent) final dividend and Rs 13 (260 per cent) interim dividend and a special dividend of Rs 10 per share (200 per cent). The Infosys board also appointed Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, independent director, as the lead independent director of the board.

Firm buys US co for $75 mn

BENGALURU: Software major Infosys on Friday said it is buying US-based consumer insights agency Wongdoody Holding for $75 million (Rs 489 crore). “The board has approved acquiring Wongdoody for $75 million that includes contingent consideration and retention payouts,” said the IT major in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

“The acquisition fits into the digital scale up for us. It is underwriting the strategy that we are exploring and executing in the market…We are continuing to look to what will fit into the digital framework,” Salil Parekh, MD & CEO of Infosys said.