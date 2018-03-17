IndiGo to partially shift to T2 of Delhi airport

Mumbai/New Delhi : After lots of dilly-dallying and court battles, the largest airline IndiGo has agreed to relocate a chunk of its operations to the revamped terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi Airport in the national capital from March 25.

Another budget carrier SpiceJet too had announced on Thursday that it would move 22 of its flights to seven destinations from March 25 to the T2. GoAir had already moved its entire operations to T2 last October.

The IndiGo decision comes after the Supreme Court had last month dismissed its petition against the airport operator GMR Group which had asked these low-cost carriers to partially move to the T2 which has been revamped at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

As part of the move, IndiGo will operate as many as 10 sectors —Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Raipur, Srinagar, Udaipur, Vadodara and Vishakhapatnam — with 6E2000-6E 2999 flight numbers, Delhi International Airport said. SpiceJet will relocate seven sectors — Ahmedabad, Cochin, Goa, Gorakhpur, Patna, Pune and Surat — to the new terminal with 6E 2000 to 6E 2999 flight numbers, it said.

Cancellations IndiGo on Friday said it is working to accommodate the affected passengers on alternate flights.

“We understand the difficulty our passengers faced in the past few days due to the cancellations of some of our flights, pursuant to our compliance with the DGCA directive concerning a few of our aircraft,” IndiGo said.

The airline, however, did not say how many of its flights have been cancelled or how many aircraft are on the ground due to the regulator’s directive.

HC refuses to ground co’s entire A320neo fleet

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to ground the entire fleet of IndiGo’s A320neo aircraft, which allegedly have defective engines.

Advocate Yeshwanth Shenoy’s said in his plea that IndiGo’s A320neo fleet should be grounded until the manufacturers give in writing that the existing defects have been rectified and the DGCA is satisfied.

“Your (petitioner) first prayer seeking direction to Directorate General of Civil Aviation to ground the entire fleet of Airbus A320neo cannot be granted,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

It, however, said Shenoy’s plea seeking various other directions to the authorities, including an order to ensure that all accidents are published on DGCA’s website within 24 hours of its occurrence, shall be heard on March 20.

Aviation watchdog DGCA had on March 12 ordered IndiGo and GoAir to immediately ground 11 A320neo planes powered with a certain series of Pratt & Whitney engines after three incidents of mid-air engine failures in less than a month.