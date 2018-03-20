IndiGo flies into more engine woes

Mumbai : Budget carrier IndiGo’s woes have further compounded with as many as five of its aircraft— three A320 Neos and two A320 current engine option (Ceo) planes–facing glitches in the last 24 hours, resulting in the grounding of an A320 Neo. With this, IndiGo now has as many as 12 A320 Neos on the ground.

As of now, the carrier has been grappling with problems in A320 Neos powered by Pratt & Whitney engines since last June, with 11 of them already grounded due to safety concerns.

IndiGo said it detected five technical snags in five planes and of these only one aircraft has been grounded. The rest four aircraft are back in operations.

An A320 (non-Neo) aircraft with VT-INZ registration and operating on Cochin-Mumbai route and another A320 (non- Neo) aircraft bearing VT-IFU registration operating on the Mumbai-Goa sector, had technical snag detected during departure, IndiGo said. Both aircraft were withdrawn for rectification and are now back in the sky.

Another A320 Neo plane, which was to operate on the Jammu-Srinagar route on Sunday was grounded in Jammu due to a hydraulic leakage.