IndiGo Diwali Sale: 10 lakh flight tickets from Rs 899 up to grab; check details inside

Diwali is just few days away and IndiGo has come up with new discount offers on its domestic and international flights. As a Diwali offer, IndiGo is offering as many as 10 lakh seats for which fares start at Rs 899 and for international the fare starts from Rs 3,399. The offer has started from 6.00 am of October 24 and will be available till 11.59pm of October 26.

The travel period starts from November 8 till April 15, 2019. As per mentioned in DNA, the fares are inclusive of all taxes. The offer is valid for bookings made at least 15 days prior to date of departure, however, the date of travel should no longer than April 15, 2019.

It is also be noted that the offer is valid only for non-stop flights across IndiGo’s domestic and international flights. The details and books can be done through IndiGo’s website, www.goindigo.in.