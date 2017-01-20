India’s largest shopping bonanza Big Bazaar ‘Sabse Saste 6 Din’ from 21st to 26th Jan

Mumbai: Big Bazaar celebrates the nation’s Republic Day with India’s biggest shopping extravaganza! Big Bazaar’s ‘Sabse Saste 6 Din’ from January 21 – 26, giving shoppers a deal they cannot resist! Big Bazaar’s ‘Sabse Saste 6 Din’ six-day offer will mark the unbelievable offers and attractive prices across a large range of products across all categories.

Under the ‘Sabse Saste 6 Din’, customers spending Rs 2000 and above will enjoy a cashback of Rs 400 in their Future Pay wallet. There will be a bounty of such offers like easy EMIs and discount for Paytm users that customers can look forward to as they use this six-day window to stock up on all their products from fashion, home décor, food & groceries and many more categories in the cheapest possible prices!

In its twelfth year, Big Bazaar’s ‘Sabse Saste 6 Din’ offers customers the best of deals with mega discounts and a lot of add-ons. In fact, with a handful of new offers under its belt this year, the ‘Sabse Saste 6 Din’ claims to offer ‘Ab Aur Bhi Sasta’! This year Big Bazaar has also introduced some ‘for-the-first-times’ in terms of offers in order to spell greater value to its customers. ‘Ab Aur Bhi Sasta’ – promise from Big Bazaar, aims to offer not just the best of deals but also a lot of add-ons to make shopping extra special for its customers. Big Bazaar’s ‘Sabse Saste 6 Din’ will offer its Axis Bank debit card and credit card customers an additional 10% discount.

“Every year we learn something new from our customers. We try to incorporate our learnings to our offerings so that we can give our customers the best possible value, especially during times like these. This being our twelfth year of the ‘Sabse Saste 6 Din’, we at Big Bazaar wanted to enhance the shopping experience that would spell greater convenience to our customers. We have introduced in this six-day sale is the Quick Check Out option that allows customers to beat the crowds and queues during peak periods like this one,” said Mr Sadashiv Nayak, CEO Big Bazaar.