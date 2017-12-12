India’s industrial output slows to 2.2% in October

New Delhi: India’s factory output slows down by2.2 per cent in October from 4.14 per cent in September, official data showed on Tuesday.

“The general index for the month of October 2017 stands at 123, which is 2.2 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of October 2016. The cumulative growth for the period April-October 2017 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 2.5 per cent,” the “Quick Estimates” of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) said.

As per the IIP data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the slowdown on was mainly on account of deceleration in manufacturing and mining outputs.

On a year-on-year basis, the manufacturing sector expanded by 2.5 per cent, whereas mining output was a mere 0.2 per cent and the sub-index of electricity generation expanded by 3.2 per cent.