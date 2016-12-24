India’s growth to stay unchanged at 7.1% in 2017, says Nomura

New Delhi: India’s growth is expected to largely remain unchanged at 7.1 per cent in the coming year and will rise sharply to 7.7 per cent in 2018, says a report.

According to the Japanese brokerage firm, Nomura, though some of the reform initiatives taken by the government will hurt growth in the near term, they are laying the ground for a faster growth rebound in 2018. “We expect growth to be largely unchanged at 7.1 per cent in 2017, but to rise sharply to 7.7 per cent in 2018,” Nomura said in a research note. Some of the reforms that might hurt growth in the near term but are positive for the economy in the medium to long run include — the recent demonetisation and implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) – along with a reversal of the terms-of-trade gains, reports PTI.

“We remain positive on India’s fundamentals as macro policies have remained prudent, avoiding the boom-bust cycles of the past, and the government has persevered with reforms that we believe are laying solid foundations for the future,” Nomura Executive Director & India Economist Sonal Varma said.