India’s air traffic growth to be at 8-10 % over next 2 years

New Delhi : The annual air traffic growth in India is expected to moderate to 8-10 per cent over the next two years, rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said. In a report, Moody’s said that major airports in India have been registering a strong rise in passenger traffic— which has recorded two years of 20 per cent plus growth.

“The two years of growth in domestic air traffic has made India the third largest domestic aviation market after the US and China,” said Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody’s Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Rising middle class, lower air ticket prices and improving regional connectivity have been the main drivers for the growth. “We expect air traffic growth to moderate but still remain healthy at 8-10 per cent annually over the next two years, compared with much lower growth in other countries in the region,” he said.