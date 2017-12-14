India’s 89% of auto sales are digitally influenced in 2017

New Delhi: 89 percent of Indian car purchases were digitally influenced in 2017, up from 75 percent in 2016, said a report titled “The Drive to Decide” released by Google India and Kantar TNS. This comprehensive report on the influence of digital on the decision-making journey of an automobile shopper stated that they exhibited three key digital behaviours.

“96 percent of them are searching online, 80 percent are watching online videos and 88 percent of them prefer to research on their smartphones,” the report said elaborating on the influence of digital on the path to purchase.

As per the report, online video is fast becoming a preferred information source that is allowing buyers to explore a new car from different perspectives. The percentage of online video usage in the process of buying a car in 2017 has nearly doubled to 80 percent from 43 percent in 2016.

“Online video has emerged as the biggest disrupter for the four-wheeler industry in India. YouTube has over 225 million Indian smartphone users watching online video every month, auto content itself has witnessed an astounding 225 percent year-on-year watch time growth,” said Vikas Agnihotri, Industry Director, Google India also emphasizing that car manufacturers can now measure the exact impact that online media is having on offline sales.

Speaking about the challenges that marketers face today and some future trends, Gabri Herrmann from Kantar TNS said that the modern auto shopper walks into the dealership with wide range of information.

“Delivering on research needs and inspiring the consumer is critical- brands that succeed in this will win the sale,” Herrmann added.

Breaking up the types of videos consumers are watching, the report shows that 41 percent are vehicle safety tests, 41 percent showcase the technology and features of the car, 38 percent are on performance and 33 percent of them are customer reviews.

Further, the report highlights that 79 percent of consumers who are watching online video are taking an action, underscoring the important role of online video in the decision-making process.

These findings were based on research conducted by Kantar TNS and covered 500+ respondents in each of the 27 markets via online or face-to-face.