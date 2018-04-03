Indian Oil refineries create new benchmarks during 2017-18

“Indian Oil refineries recorded their finest performance across all important physical and energy parameters and attained the highest production of major products like LPG, petrol, diesel, jet fuel (ATF), among others, during the fiscal year 2017-18, “ said B V Rama Gopal, Director (Refineries), Indian Oil. He also shared that the Indian Oil refineries at Mathura and Panipat ensured meeting the advanced timeline of supplying BS-VI fuels to Delhi from April 1, 2018, reaffirming the confidence of the stakeholders in the capabilities of Indian Oil. “The successful commissioning of the Octamax Unit at Mathura is also a testimony to our contribution to the ‘Make in India’ mission“, he added.