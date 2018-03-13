Indian equities trade flat after negative opening
Mumbai: Key Indian equity indices on Tuesday traded on a flat-to-positive note during the early morning trade session after opening on a negative note. Around 9.22 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up by 6.10 points or 0.06 per cent to trade at 10,427.50 points.
The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,818.22 points, traded at 33,950.87 points — up 32.93 points or 0.10 per cent from the previous session’s close. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 808 advances and 462 declines.
On Monday, the benchmark indices witnessed the biggest intra-day gains in around two years on the back of across-the-board buying, as well as positive cues from the global markets on easing trade war fears. The Nifty50 edged higher by 194.55 points, or 1.90 per cent, to close trade at 10,421.40 points, while the Sensex closed at 33,917.94 points — up 610.80 points, or 1.83 per cent, from the previous session’s close.
