Indiabulls to sell Chennai office property for Rs 850 cr

New Delhi : Indiabulls Real Estate (IBREL) on Friday announced sale of its office project in Chennai to global investor Blackstone for Rs 850 crore as part of its strategy to monetise commercial asset.

The company had in March sold a 50 per cent stake in two prime commercial properties in Mumbai to Blackstone for Rs 4,750 crore. IBREL informed that a committee, constituted by the board, has authorised execution of definitive transaction documents with Blackstone group firms for divestment of its 100 per cent stake in its commercial assets at Ambattur, Chennai.