India to take up trade protectionism measures with US

New Delhi : India on Tuesday said it will bilaterally take-up the issue of recent trade protectionism measures imposed by the US. Addressing a press conference after the Informal WTO Ministerial Meeting here, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu said: “Every country will have a different response to it. We are obviously not the largest exporter of steel or aluminium to the US….”

“We will take it up with the US, with whom we have a huge trade surplus and we have a very good political relationship. We will take up this with them bilaterally,” he said. The assertion by the minister assumes significance as recently the US slapped import tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium, unfolding the prospect of an all-out global trade war. According to WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo, the recent trade protectionist measures by the US have major potential for escalation.

“I have said very publicly, that I am very concerned and I think the institution itself could say the same, because these measures, for whatever reason, have a very major potential for escalation because of the possibility of responses from other partners with trade restrictive measures as well and that, I think, is something we should avoid,” Azevedo said.

Minister Prabhu said that “food security” issue was discussed at the meeting during which “talks were held in a free and frank” manner.