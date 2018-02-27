India to have 1 lakh startups by 2025: Mohandas Pai

New Delhi: India will have one lakh startups by 2025, employing 3.25 million people, Manipal Global Education Chairman T V Mohan Das Pai said today.

He further said startup ecosystem will facilitate creating USD 10 trillion economy in India by 2030. Besides, startups will help solve the country’s problems.

Currently, there are 32,000 startups and every year 7,000 companies are coming around.

“India will have one lakh startups by 2025 employing 3.25 million people and creating USD 500 billion in value,” Pai said at NSE’s Tech Conclave here.

The event was organised by National Stock Exchange to talk to startups as to whether they could access the markets, and to create a conducive capital market ecosystem for the new economy and technology companies in the country.

Pai, who is also an angel investor, asked new age technology companies to go public as listing will provide liquidity and create brand value for such entities.

He further said India has possibly got the third largest ecosystem for startups after the US and China.

NSE Managing Director and CEO Vikram Limaye also said the exchange is committed to building an ecosystem for efficient functioning and growth of startups in India.

He also urged startups to go public once they have reached a certain scale as listing will provide them liquidity and also give exit options to private equity as well as venture capital funds which have invested in them.

NSE, which provides Emerge ITP platform for listing of the new age companies in technology, data analytics, biotechnology or nanotechnology, said such companies will drive the economy growth in the coming years.