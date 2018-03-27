India to be ready with 5G roadmap by June says Telecom Secretary

New Delhi: India will be ready with a full roadmap for 5G technology by June this year, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said today.

Terming 5G important for India’s massive “digitisation and digitalisation” efforts, Sundararajan said the government is working with all stakeholders including the industry, academia and startup community, to become a frontrunner in the area of 5G.

“A high-level forum on 5G which includes global experts, industry experts, IITs, IISc, has already commenced work and done a fair amount of deliberation. By June, India will have full roadmap ready on this,” she said addressing a COAI event.

The forum is deliberating on the vision, goals, and roadmap on 5G, and will also look at related areas of spectrum policy, regulatory regime, pilot programmes and the test bed, she added.