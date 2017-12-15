India raises customs duty on some items, including smartphone, TV

New Delhi: The Government today hiked import duty on smartphones, television sets, microwave, LED lamps and some other electronic items in a bid to protect domestic manufacturers.

Imported smartphones will cost more with customs duty on them being increased to 15 per cent from nil now, the Finance Ministry said in a notification.

The move will impact telecom companies that were sourcing cheap smartphones to offer bundled services to customers in a bid to capture market. Customs duty on television sets has been doubled to 20 per cent. LED lamps would now be charged with a 20 per cent import duty, the notification issued yesterday night said.

The tax on import of microwave ovens too has been doubled to 20 per cent, the notification said. Customs duty on video recording equipment as well as TV cameras has been increased to 15 per cent from current 10 per cent.

Import duty on set top boxes has been doubled to 20 percent.

Also, customs duty on lamps and lighting fittings including searchlights and chandeliers has been doubled to 20 per cent while the same on electricity meters has been increased from 10 per cent to 15 per cent, the notification said.