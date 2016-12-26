Free Press Journal
Home / Business / India now needs lower level of taxation, says FM Arun Jaitley

India now needs lower level of taxation, says FM Arun Jaitley

— By IANS | Dec 26, 2016 12:37 pm
Indian Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley speaks during the annual Hindustan Times "Leadership Summit" conference in New Delhi on December 2, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / CHANDAN KHANNA

Faridabad: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that India now needs to move to a lower level of taxation to be globally competitive.

“What you need is lower level of taxation, to provide services more competitive in nature. Competition is not domestic, it is global. This is one important change you will witness while you will be in service,” Jaitley said.


He was addressing the officers at inauguration of professional training of 68th batch of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) (C&CE) Officers at National Academy of Customs Excise and Narcotics here.

