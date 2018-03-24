India needs to boost exports, says Prabhu

New Delhi : The world is facing serious challenges as the US is taking protectionist measures and India needs to explore ways to boost exports, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday said.

He said the US is taking “very strong” measures against all its major trading partners including China. “It is a reality that the world is facing serious challenges…In this context, we have to increase our exports,” he said. Prabhu said India is a firm believer in a rule-based, transparent and participatory trading system.

“If any country takes a unilateral action, we will definitely take note of it and we will deal with it appropriately,” he said.