India must build bridges, during US-China trade war:ASSOCHAM

New Delhi : In an escalating trade war triggered by the US President elect Donald Trump with Mexico and China, India may find itself in the cross fire with collateral damage to its economy, particularly to sectors such as information technology and select goods exports to the American market, an ASSOCHAM paper has said.

“Though China and Mexico are in direct firing line of Donald Trump, India needs to watch out and must build bridges with the upcoming American administration and assuage the concerns about the American jobs,” it said. Those who thought the Trump threat to the American companies against job outsourcing to China and Mexico, particularly in the manufacturing, was only an election rhetoric is in a rude shock, reports ANI.

The paper further stated that the Trump threat to protect the US interest in an inward looking manner is for real now. The manner in which Ford has announced scrapping of its USD 1.68 billion plan to set up a manufacturing plant in Mexico shows that Trump means business when it comes to carrying out the threat of heavy border tax on the US firms which, as he calls it, ship the jobs abroad.

“India should not sit and watch the trade war among the big economies, mainly the US and China from the sidelines. We must take pro-active steps to ensure that we remain on the right side of the upcoming US administration; or else the impact could be on the Indian services exports to the American firms,” added ASSOCHAM.

“With its economy being aggressively export driven, particularly in manufacturing, China would look for alternative export destinations outside the US in Europe and Asia.” In the coming months, China would double up dumping of its goods to countries like India as it gets entangled with the US over trade barriers. The dumping from China has been quite severe in the recent few years in areas like steel aggravating the problems of the Indian industries. Under the given circumstances, the Indian government along with trade bodies must work for an effective lobbying to explain to the US policy makers as to how free trade, more so, in services would help the US and the Indian companies. “If the US gives jobs to Indians in back-end operations, India gives a huge market to the giants like Google, Microsoft and Intel who are all now looking at the digital expansion in the Indian economy. So, it is a win-win situation for both the countries,” the ASSOCHAM Secretary General said.