India must be part of global thinking: Suresh Prabhu

Mumbai : Commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu said India must be part of the global economy and its ways. He said he believes India must align its mindset to be part of global thinking.

Addressing businesses, traders, bureaucrats and others at 7th Global Economic Summit on ‘Global Value Chains: Accelerating MSME Growth, Development and Sustainability’, at World Trade Centre, Mumbai, Prabhu said: “In order to integrate into the value chains, we have to think differently. We have to align our own thinking with the other chains which means that we cannot be thinking in isolation and we have to be a part of the global thinking.” He went on to add: “We should be part of the global economy. We should be part of the global thought process. And to do that, what is necessary is the change of mindset and economy.”

He asserted that the global valve chain will create tremendous opportunities to create jobs. He went on to add that the global economy is growing, and that people desire to want to live a better life and do better things. So, there would be a need to innovate and to bring new ideas.

Meanwhile, Sonia Sethi, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Mumbai Zonal Office, provided a different perspective. Sethi said there are gaps in infrastructure, logistics, quality standards, among other things, and that is the reason for India not being able to make an impact in the rural value chain. She stated that India has made policy changes to bridge these issues.

Advocating the role of government, Sethi said the government is doing its bit to handhold the MSME sector, but businesses too have to behave responsibly. “Industry has to upgrade their natural processes and quality control issues. So that the industry does its own share of upgrading of their own skill to match with international standards.” By creating a synergy with the government this way, there will be an increase in industrial production and exports, claimed Sethi.

Even as India is discussing free trade agreements (FTA) with various countries, Sethi feels that India has to look at exploring opportunities available in its neighbourhood. “Even as we are looking at FTAs with other countries, we are looking at regional value chain especially in ASEAN region in the light of SAARC Preferential Trading Arrangement (SAPTA). This is where we will make more meaningful advances in integration of the regional value chain.” Sethi was speaking at the inaugural session of the Summit that was attended by around 350 delegates from over 30 countries.

Talking about the help extend to MSMEs, Sethi revealed that the DGFT is collecting data that will be valuable to exporters. It will allow them to strategize accordingly, she added.