India least vulnerable to dollar rally

NEW DELHI: India is among the 5 countries which are least vulnerable to currency pressures amid strengthening of the US dollar, because of low dependence on external capital inflows, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

In a report on the impact of strengthening of the US dollar on other sovereigns, Moody’s said the appreciation of dollar has prompted a sharp currency depreciation and/or a significant decline in forex reserves in a number of emerging and frontier markets.

However, India, China, Brazil, Mexico and Russia are among the “least vulnerable” to currency pressures, it said.

“Large savings channelled through the financial sector allows these economies to largely fund themselves domestically, thereby lowering exposure to volatile portfolio flows,” Moody’s said.

Moody’s said although India’s CAD has widened, driven in part by the recent rise in oil prices, it remains modest as a percentage of GDP and is largely financed by equity inflows, including foreign direct investment.

“India’s significant build-up of foreign exchange reserves in recent years to all-time highs provides a support buffer to help mitigate external vulnerability risk,” said the US-based rating agency.

India’s foreign exchange reserves in the week to June 15 stood at $410.07 billion.

CAD, which is the difference between the inflow and outflow of foreign exchange, jumped to $48.7 billion, or 1.9 per cent of GDP, in 2017-18 fiscal. This was higher than $14.4 billion, or 0.6 per cent, CAD in 2016-17 fiscal.