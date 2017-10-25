India key market: Starbucks

Mumbai : Starbucks, the world’s largest coffee chain, which opened its 100th store here, expects India to be among its top five markets in the future. “Starbucks operates in 28,000 stores across 75 markets globally and India is one of the most important markets . One day, India will be among the top five markets that Starbucks operates around the world,” John Culver, group president, Starbucks International said.
