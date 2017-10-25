Free Press Journal
India key market: Starbucks

India key market: Starbucks

— By Agencies | Oct 25, 2017 12:10 am
Mumbai : Starbucks, the world’s largest coffee chain, which opened its 100th store here, expects India to be among its top five markets in the future. “Starbucks operates in 28,000 stores across 75 markets globally and India is one of the most important markets . One day, India will be among the top five markets that Starbucks operates around the world,” John Culver, group president, Starbucks International said.

