Income Tax offices to remain open from March 29-31, check details inside

New Delhi: In order to facilitate timely payment of taxes, income tax (IT) offices across the country will remain open on March 29, 30 and 31, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday.

In an official circular, the CBDT noted that despite the Easter long weekend, offices and ASK Centers would remain open on the aforementioned dates to facilitate filing of IT returns and completion of associated work.

“All efforts will be made to provide assistance to taxpayers and to facilitate filing of returns by them,” the notice read.

On a related note, the last date for filing belated returns for Assessment Years 2016-17 and 2017-18 and revised returns for Assessment Year 2016-17 is March 31, which marks the end of the current financial year.