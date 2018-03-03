Import duty on chana raised to boost prices

The government hiked the customs duty on palm oils by 14 percentage points. The duty on crude palm oil and crude palmolein was hiked to 44% from 30%.

Mumbai : In move to support domestic chana prices, the government has increased import duty on the pulse to 60 per cent from 40 per cent earlier. This is the third increase in import duty on chana in less than three months. The government had in December imposed 30 per cent customs duty on chana, which was further increased to 40 per cent last month. Chana prices have been ruling way below the minimum support price on bumper domestic crop. Currently, the price of the commodity is around Rs 500-600 lower than the minimum support price of Rs 4,400 per 100 kg.

According to agriculture ministry estimate, output of chana in the current crop year ending June is estimated to hit a record high at 11.10 million tonne, up 19 per cent from 9.38 mt last year.

The government also hiked the customs duty on palm oils by 14 percentage points. The import duty on crude palm oil and crude palmolein was hiked to 44 per cent from 30 per cent. On refined bleached and deodorised palmolein, the import duty was increased to 54 per cent from 40 per cent. The government has been raising import duties on agricultural products including wheat, sugar, pulses and oilseeds to check cheaper imports.