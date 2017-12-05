IL&FS Engineering Services wins Rs.582 cr road contract

Mumbai : IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited (IL&FS Engineering Services) has bagged a road contract in Maharashtra which is worth Rs 581.96 crore with a completion period is 21 months.

IL&FS Engineering Services has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a road contract from IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL). The scope of IL&FS Engineering Services under this contract involves four laning from km 165.600 to km 220 of Amravati – Chikhli section of NH-6 in the state of Maharashtra on item rate basis. IL&FS Engineering Services is currently working on Rs 5,012 crore worth road projects across India.