IISc, Bengaluru tops in NIRF India Rankings 2018 overall category

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar, released the NIRF India Rankings 2018 in various categories on the basis of performance of higher educational institutions in a programme held in New Delhi. In the list of top 10 India Rankings 2018, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc) is ranked first.

While, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay stands third in the overall category. National Institutional Ranking framework (NIRF) for bringing out the most authentic ranking system of the country. Meanwhile, IIT Chennai tops in Engineering and IIM Ahmedabad tops in Management Category. In medical category, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi leads. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur tops architecture category. In this third edition of India Rankings, a total of 2,809 institutions have participated in nine categories.

Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar said that the idea behind these rankings is to promote quality in education and encourage competition to perform better and to set up new benchmarks of performance in higher education space. He lauded the efforts of the team under