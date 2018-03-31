IDBI Bank in pact to sell BKC building to Sebi

Mumbai : IDBI Bank has entered into an agreement with the Securities Exchange Board of India to sell its seven-storey office building at Bandra-Kurla Complex, the lender informed bourses.

The bank did not give financial details of the deal. The property, in the heart of the business district of Mumbai, is expected to be valued at around Rs 1,000 crore. The regulator has been looking to buy more office space ever since the merger of the Forward Markets Commission with Sebi. IDBI Bank’s property in Bandra-Kurla Complex is just two buildings away from SEBI’s current headquarters.

It is not clear if the proceeds of the deal will reflect on IDBI Bank’s January-March results. IDBI Bank has been looking to sell non-core assets to tide over the impact of burgeoning bad loans. The bank, which reported a loss of Rs 1,524 crore in Oct-Dec quarter, had gross non-performing assets ratio of 24.7 per cent in December-end.

While the move to sell the office will improve the bottom line, it remains to be seen if deal will have an impact on the capital of the bank, as RBI allows banks to treat the value of their premises, with a haircut, as tier-I capital.

Lender’s poor fiscal health worries RBI

Mumbai : Expressing concern over the poor financial position of public lender IDBI Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sent a written communiqué to the finance ministry.

The letter that was sent earlier this month, pointed out several inadequacies namely the rising menace of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the bank. An inspection conducted by the RBI revealed that the bank’s mechanism to detect NPAs is not up to the mark and the gravity of the problem could be higher than what’s been reported.

However, from the past few months, the bank has perked up its recovery mechanism pertaining to NPAs. The bank has even set up a separate management for handling bad loans, said a senior official from the bank. He even claimed that the bank would be able to turn around the situation in the next one and a half year.