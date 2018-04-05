ICICI-Videocon case: CBI questions Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law

Mumbai: The CBI on Thursday said it is questioning ICICI CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar‘s brother-in-law Rajeev Kochhar in case of Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.

“We have called Rajeev Kochhar for questioning to seek certain clarifications in the case,” a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official told IANS.

The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry against her husband Deepak Kochhar, Videocon Group officials and others for its probe to determine any wrongdoing or otherwise in the sanction of the loan to the Videocon Group by the ICICI Bank as part of a consortium of banks in 2012.

Chanda Kochhar, facing questions of conflict of interest on the issue, has not been named in the PE, which was registered after news reports raised questions about Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot giving loan of Rs 64 crore to a firm he had jointly promoted with Deepak Kochhar, six months after his group got the Rs 3,250 crore loan.

The said money was part of a loan of Rs 40,000 crore which Videocon received from a consortium of 20 banks led by the State Bank of India.