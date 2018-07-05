ICICI Bank eyes Rs 2L-cr home loan book by FY20

Mumbai : ICICI Bank on Wednesday said its mortgage loan portfolio crossed the Rs 1.5-trillion (Rs 1.5 lakh crore) milestone, making it the largest private player in the segment, and the lender is targeting to grow it to Rs 2 trillion by FY20.

At Rs 1.5 trillion, the mortgage loan-book is half of the bank’s overall retail loan portfolio of around Rs 3 trillion, the bank said.

“We are not only the largest private sector bank but also the largest mortgage player among our peers with a Rs 1.5-trillion loan book. And we hope to grow this to Rs 2 trillion, clipping annually at 15 per cent by FY20,” said Anup Bagchi, executive director, ICICI Bank.

He further said mortgage book is half of its Rs 3 trillion retail assets, which constitute 52 per cent of its total assets of $172.5 billion.

ICICI Bank has been under probe by multiple central agencies since March for alleged wrongdoings in extending loan to now-bankrupt Videocon group by its managing director Chanda Kochhar, who has since been asked to go on leave till a probe is over.

Basing his optimism of clocking higher growth on the PM’s Awas Yojna, Bagchi said most of the growth is coming in from tier II and III towns as the average ticket size is only a tad above Rs 30 lakh. When asked about the assets quality, he said there is nothing to worry on this front, and without quantifying claimed it to be one of the lowest in the industry.

“In fact, our mortgage portfolio, which includes loan against property (LAP) also, is has very low credit cost,” he said.