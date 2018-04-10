ICICI Bank board divided over continuing with Chanda Kochhar in view of allegations of impropriety

Mumbai: ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar is not able to throw her weight around anymore in the board, which less than two weeks earlier had expressed full faith in her leadership. Media reports suggest that the board is divided over whether to ask her to step down over allegations of impropriety in loans extended to the Videocon group.

The allegations of nepotism against Kochhar have put a question mark on the bank’s corporate governance. Rating agencies fear the ongoing investigations will undermine investor confidence in the bank, and have potential implications for funding costs and liquidity. Late last month, the bank admitted that Kochhar did not recuse herself from a credit committee meeting which decided to give a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.

It is understood that at least some outside directors are not favourably disposed towards her. The board of India’s second-largest private sector bank may meet as early as this week to consider its next course of action. Kochhar’s current tenure as CEO is set to end on March 31, 2019.

There are six independent directors on the ICICI board, including the bank’s chairman as well as the head of State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India, which owns about a 9.4 percent stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The board also includes a government nominee and five executive directors from the ICICI. Of course, the RBI, the regulator, will take the final call. The Finance Ministry is not inclined to interfere in the matter.

AXIS BANK CEO CUTS SHORT HER TENURE

In another development, Axis Bank Managing Director and CEO Shikha Sharma has decided to cut short her new term to seven months from the three-year tenure that had been approved by the bank’s board. The move comes amid a controversy surrounding her tenure and in the wake of the mounting NPA (non-performing assets) in the bank.

The Axis Bank board has accepted her request for a shorter seven-month term (from June 1 to December 31, 2018), subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank said in a regulatory filing. She would be completing her third term as MD and CEO of Axis Bank on May 31, instead of until mid-2021.The Axis Bank board, which is busy hunting for Sharma’s successor, has written to the Reserve of Bank of India requesting the central bank to approve the change in leadership.