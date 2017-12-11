IBBI issues norms for complaint handling

New Delhi :The regulations for grievance handling procedures under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have been notified, and the filing fee will be refunded to the stakeholder in case a complaint is found to be not “frivolous or malicious”.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) notified the regulations and they will be applicable for all stakeholders, including creditors, debtors and service providers. Depending on the complaint, the IBBI can order a probe or issue a show-cause notice. “The regulations provide for an objective and transparent procedure for disposal of grievances and complaints by the IBBI, that does not spare a mischievous service provider, but does not harass an innocent service provider,” the Corporate Affairs Ministry said.