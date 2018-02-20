IBA eyes PSB leadership development

New Delhi : Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) will hire an advisory firm to assist Banks Board Bureau to appoint whole-time directors and develop strategy for leadership development in state-owned banks.

Issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP), IBA has said there is a requirement of an advisory firm given the challenges being faced by PSBs in an increasing competitive landscape.

The RFP says it is “now imperative” to deeply assess the leadership competencies and potential capabilities of the applicants for the post of whole-time directors of PSBs.

The selected advisory firm however will not be involved in shortlisting of the candidates.

The advisory firm may have to engage with around 60 candidates/personages each year. IBA has also floated another RFP to appoint a ‘Knowledge Partner’ to Banks Board Bureau (BBB) to design, implement and institutionalise a leadership development strategy.