IAF tables RFP for 83 Tejas LCA

New Delhi :Faced with a depleting strength of its fighter squadron, the Indian Air Force (IAF), on Wednesday, issued the request for proposal (RFP) to state-run aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), for the procurement of 83 Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA), at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore. The IAF had earlier placed an order with the HAL for 40 Tejas aircraft.

The latest RFP sets the ball rolling for finalising the contract for the mega deal, official sources told the PTI. The Defence Acquisition Council, the defence ministry’s highest decision-making body on procurement, had in November 2016 approved the purchase of 83 Tejas Mark 1 A by the IAF at a cost of Rs 50,025 crore. The sources said the final deal for the procurement is likely to be inked within the next five months. They said that out of the 83 LCA, 10 will be trainers. According to official figures, 14 squadrons of the MiG 21, MiG 27 and MiG 29 are due for retirement over the next 10 years which will bring down the fighter squadron strength to 19 by 2027 from the current 33. The strength may be further reduced to 16 by 2032. Talking to PTI, HAL CMD T Suvarna Raju had said that most of the 42 modifications on the Tejas sought by the IAF, including weaponisation of the aircraft, had been carried out.