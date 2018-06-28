IAA India Chapter holds second edition of ‘reigniting the artists and storyteller within you’ in style

When it came to ‘Reigniting the Artists and Storyteller within You’ concept, IAA India Chapter and Manish Advani took a step forward, by holding a second event of its kind. IAA India Chapter presented an interactive session by Manish Advani to revive the idea of storytelling.

International Advertising Association (IAA), India Chapter President, Ramesh Narayan spoke on how creativity is at the core of IAA. The IAA Olive Crown Awards started eight years back in the green/ environment space. Manish Advani fuses environmental interest with storytelling which is an interesting format. “We hope that this brings out the best in creativity.”

During the session, Advani emphasised about TED X and how it stresses on storytelling as a format to share rather than those PowerPoint presentations. Advani enrolled the idea in design Yatra to use coconut in a creative form. In the process, one of them shared a story. A picture speaks a thousand words and storytelling is an art.

World Economic Forum came up with top 10 skills necessary in future – service orientation, negotiation, creativity, critical problem solving, cognitive flexibility, emotional intelligence, coordinating with others, complex problem solving, people management, judgment and decision making. The groups shared wonderful stories on cognitive flexibility, on how creativity can solve problems, on bringing the team together, on judgmental decisions. It was a great experience with each one bringing out their very best.