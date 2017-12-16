IAA Conversations: An insight on OTT

Mumbai : Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar and Ashish Bhasin, Chairman and CEO South Asia – Dentsu Aegis Network, takes a discussion on over-the-top (OTT) services to new heights at IAA Conversations. This was a session which was organised by the India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA). The session was moderated by Megha Tata, COO, BTVI.

The partners for the event were BTVI and Sakal Media Group and ISME. Ajit Mohan mentioned that people’s appetite for video consumption is on a rise and smart phones accelerate this possibility.

Ashish Bhasin said that tectonic shifts are happening online. He added where there are eyeballs there go the numbers. 13-14 per cent market is digital. Video consumption will increase with smart phones. As of now there is a 22-24 per cent penetration. In India every medium holds the potential to grow. Ramesh Narayan, President, IAA India Chapter said, “As a responsible industry Association, The India Chapter of the IAA has found this a great way of engaging the youth and at the same time amplifying the message on a national basis.”